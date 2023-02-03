Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison believes that Toffees boss Sean Dyche is trying to protect the club’s board and director of football with his defence of their transfer window efforts.

Everton failed to sign a single player during the January transfer window despite being deep in trouble in the Premier League.

The club even reduced their attacking options by selling winger Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United.

Dyche has insisted that Everton worked hard on additions and stressed that he was clear the club should only sign players better than those already at Goodison Park.

Ex-Everton man Hutchison insists that the Toffees had all month to make signings and feels Dyche is trying to protect those above him.

“The window’s been open for a month, so you would like to think all the hard work got done before Sean Dyche got there”, Hutchison said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“It’s not just a 24 hour thing, so I think he’s trying to protect a bit the guys that are working above him because he’s only been through the door five minutes.”

Everton sold talisman Richarlison in the transfer window last summer, with many fans feeling the club also failed to adequately replace the Brazilian.