Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has stressed the importance of focusing on just his team’s results and performances despite being in a relegation battle, and feels they are on the right path.

The Whites are sitting three positions above the relegation zone but only a point separates them from Bournemouth, who are 18th in the Premier League.

For a second season running, Leeds are in a relegation battle and the club spent money in the winter window in order to further strengthen their squad.

Marsch admitted that the Whites cannot ignore the fact that they are in a relegation battle and given how tight it is down there, the game against Nottingham Forest this weekend is even more important.

However, the Leeds boss stressed the importance of his team just focusing on their results rather than thinking about what’s going on around them and believes recent results suggest that his side are on the up.

The Leeds manager said in a press conference: “For me, it’s totally on our process.

“It’s clear our group is coming together in a really strong way. We can’t avoid the topic of what the table is.

“It’s very tight, and it makes the match against Nottingham very important.

“But we have created a process where we concentrate on ourselves, and now it’s time to focus on our results.

“If you go through our last seven games, we have only lost one.

“We are on an uptick, and we will keep pushing.”

Leeds will hope to move away from the relegation quagmire with a run of results in the coming weeks.