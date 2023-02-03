Nathan Jones has expressed his gratitude to the Southampton board for the way they backed him in the recently concluded transfer window and brought in the players he wanted.

Southampton spent more than €63m in the winter window in order to strengthen their squad and boost their chances of survival in the Premier League this season.

The Saints brought in five players in James Bree, Mislav Orsic, Carlos Alcaraz, Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Onuachu and Sulemana were signed on deadline day for a combined fee of €43m as the Saints went big to sort out the issues in their squad.

Jones expressed his delight at the work the club carried out in the winter window to strengthen his hands.

He is thankful to the board for recognising the need for players and backing him in order to land the targets.

Jones said in a press conference: “I’m very happy with the transfer work we’ve done.

“I thank the board for backing that and my choices as well.

“We’ve recognised areas we’ve needed.”

Southampton are still rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table but will hope the new faces will provide the boost needed to get themselves out of the relegation zone soon.