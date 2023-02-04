Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his team to go up against Wolves in an away Premier League encounter this afternoon.

The Reds had a quiet end to the January transfer window as they again refused to dip into the market to sign a new midfielder.

Klopp must now try to steer Liverpool into the top four with his current squad and will know the importance of taking all three points away from Molineux today.

Ibrahima Konate is Liverpool’s latest injury blow, with the defender looking at time out with a muscle injury.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal this afternoon, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, while Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo support Darwin Nunez.

The Liverpool boss has options on the bench if needed, including Curtis Jones and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips