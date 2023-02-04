Erik ten Hag has admitted that Raphael Varane’s international retirement is good news for Manchester United as there is still a lot to come from the defender in the future.

Varane was touted to be the next France captain following Hugo Lloris’ retirement but he shocked many when he announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

Still only 29, the centre-back has decided to walk away from international football and admitted that it was a decision based on his health and the need to spend more time with his family.

Ten Hag stressed that it is brilliant news for Manchester United as now he can put all his energy and focus on doing well for his club after achieving everything with France.

He admitted that he was aware that the defender was going to make the announcement but insisted that he played no part in Varane’s decision to retire from international football.

Ten Hag said in a press conference: “For United, I think it’s good news.

“Rapha, he achieved everything in terms of football club wise but also with his nation, it is incredible what he achieved, big respect and I am happy he puts all his energy and experience into the team.

“He gave me the information that he was intending to do this.

“I don’t discuss, Rapha is experienced, at an age where he makes his own decision about that, I can only express my deep respect for his career until now but there is a lot to come.”

Varane has been one of the best players in Ten Hag’s side this season and the Manchester United manager will now hope to get more out of him as he will have no distractions from France going forward.