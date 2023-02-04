Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon insists that he and his coaching staff know all about the threat Newcastle United loanee Jay Turner-Cooke can be in attacking areas.

The teenager, who joined Newcastle’s youth academy from Sunderland in January 2021, moved out on his first spell away from the club before the window closed, joining the League Two side on a deal until the end of the season.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Mellon feels that the 19-year-old will prove to be an attacking threat and therefore he cannot wait to start working with Turner-Cooke and integrate him.

Thanking Newcastle United for helping Tranmere conclude the deal, Mellon told his club’s official website: “We’re really pleased to bring Jay into the group and we thank Newcastle for allowing him to continue his development with us.

“We know how highly rated Jay is and we know the threat that he can add in the attacking areas of the pitch.

“So we can’t wait to start working with him and integrating him into the group.”

Though Turner-Cooke is yet to earn his senior debut for Newcastle United’s first-team he has been a regular for their Under-18 and Under-21 teams.

He has featured in eight Premier League 2 games for the Magpies this season, contributing towards three goals.