Nathan Jones believes he has gone away from what made him successful in the past and admits that he takes responsibility for Southampton’s loss at Brentford.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters at Southampton handing Jones the job at St Mary’s and he has struggled to make an impact.

Southampton headed to Brentford aiming to grab precious points on Saturday afternoon, but they put in a poor display and lost 3-0.

Some Saints fans chanted for Jones to be sacked, while the manager was also subjected to chants suggesting he does not know what he is doing.

The former Stoke City manager is willing to take responsibility for the loss, but believes he is guilty of going away from what made him successful previously.

He said post match: “I’ve let everyone down because I was brought in to drive the standards and that wasn’t good enough today.

“I’ve allowed certain things to happen and gone away from what’s made me successful in the past.”

Jones believes he has compromised and listened to others too much, with Saints currently not looking like one of his teams.

“I’ve listened to people and it’s been to my detriment – I’ve compromised too much. What you’ve seen today, that’s not the way my teams play”, Jones added.

Southampton have now lost four of their last five games in all competitions and are next in action at home to Wolves.