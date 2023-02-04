Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has suggested Jurgen Klopp could resign as Liverpool manager, amidst the Reds’ collapsing season.

Liverpool appear to be in serious decline and were taken apart by strugglers Wolves on Saturday, with a 3-0 thrashing at Molineux inflicted on the Reds.

Questions are being asked about Liverpool’s transfer strategy, with another winger in Cody Gakpo signed in January over strengthening other areas, along with a lack of midfield reinforcements.

Klopp’s role is coming under the microscope, but Fjortoft is sure that the German will not be sacked by Liverpool.

The former Bundesliga star does believe though that the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach could resign.

He wrote on Twitter: “Klopp won’t be fired.

“But he could walk.”

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have been criticised in some quarters for their failure to provide backing for Klopp in the transfer market and they are now looking to sell the club.

The Reds are now looking at potentially not just qualifying for the Champions League next season, but not qualifying for Europe at all, which would have a severe impact on their finances.