Craig Burley has lambasted Chelsea for their decision to keep Benoit Badiashile out of their Champions League squad and stressed that it does not make any sense.

Chelsea’s spending spree over the last two windows meant several of their January signings missed out on getting registered in the Champions League.

They signed eight players for a combined fee of €329m in January but were only allowed to add three more players to their Champions League group.

Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix were the only players who were registered in their Champions League squad and one of the names missing was Badiashile.

The 21-year-old centre-back has impressed since joining the club last month and has started their last three Premier League games.

Burley stressed that it makes no sense that the Frenchman is playing regularly in the Premier League but is not good enough to be in their Champions League squad.

He pointed out that Kalidou Koulibaly is out of form and Badiashile has been one of their best centre-backs in recent games.

The former Blue said on ESPN FC: “This just doesn’t make any sense.

“Koulibaly has been out of form and yes, he has got Champions League experience, but he is not in the side.

“Badiashile is playing in the Premier League and if he is playing to get results in the Premier League that means he should be the first choice in the Champions League but yet he is not registered?

“This just doesn’t make any sense.

“It’s so strange doing this to a player who is currently one of your two best centre-backs.

“It’s like saying, ‘I am in the Champions League so I am going to weaken my team by not registering this player and I am going to play an out-of-form player’.

“It’s almost as if Todd Boehly and the other cronies who are involved behind the scenes came down to the coaching staff and said, ‘we have registered X, Y and Z’ and Graham Potter must have sat back and said, ‘what?’.”

Chelsea will be taking on German giants Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.