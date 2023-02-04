Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati next summer, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Erik ten Hag wants to add a top-class striker to his Manchester United squad at the end of the season as part of his plans.

Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen are some of the players who are on Manchester United’s shortlist of targets.

But it has been claimed Manchester United are also exploring the possibility of getting their hands on Fati.

According to Catalan daily Sport, the Red Devils are considering making a move for the Barcelona attacker at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old attacker is considered a great young talent but missed large parts of last season due to a knee injury.

The Spaniard has been gradually getting into his groove this season after recovering from a bad knee problem and has scored three times in La Liga this term.

Manchester United are interested in him but for the moment, Barcelona are in no mood to sell him.

However, things could change over the next few months given the club’s financial problems where they could be forced to cut their wage bill again next summer.

Fati has started just seven games in the league this season and his camp want to see how the latter half of the campaign unfolds.

Jorge Mendes is taking note of the interest he has been attracting and Barcelona are aware of their possible need to sell at least one player for big money next summer.