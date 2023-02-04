Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton admits he could easily have imagined Jack Harrison lining up as a Leicester City player.

Harrison came within a whisker of completing a move to Leicester on deadline day in the January transfer window.

The winger was even having a medical with the Foxes ahead of a £20m move before Leeds had second thoughts and called him back to Elland Road; he is now expected to sign a new contract with the Whites.

Prutton admits that he finds it strange the move did not happen given how advanced it was and concedes he could easily imagine Harrison as a Leicester player, with the winger having a key role at the King Power Stadium.

He thinks the situation with Harrison can be turned around through giving him a new lucrative contract to show how much he is wanted at Leeds.

“It’s strange that it would go all the way down the line of being in the middle of a medical and fees agreed and I presume contract terms would have been agreed as well given how far down the line it would have been for Leeds to then suddenly have a change of heart”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“Jack has obviously been part of something very special at Leeds but everything comes to an end and listening to him being a Leicester player is not something I couldn’t picture.

“I could quite easily see him lining up with the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and people such as that.

“I could have seen him being part of a very energetic, expansive side there which is what that Leicester side is when it’s purring.

“Obviously we know that Leicester are not having the best of seasons but that’s because of the wonderful standards that they’ve set for themselves.

“I thought the whole Harrison thing was odd but that’s not to say that it wasn’t an irretrievable situation because he has come back although it obviously always helps if you are going to chuck a load of cash at him as well. That always softens whatever blow it was ever set to be.”

Leeds made a number of additions over the course of the January window and it remains to be seen how many starts Harrison is handed by boss Jesse Marsch between now and the end of the campaign.

Leicester could also go back in for him in the summer.