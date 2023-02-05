Everton were put off signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace late in the transfer window by the fee the Eagles quoted them, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees were desperate to sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window and looked high and low for a solution.

Crystal Palace were contacted, with Everton asking if they could take Mateta to Goodison Park on loan.

The Eagles though slapped a £15m asking price on Mateta’s head and that scared Everton off.

Despite not being a regular starter at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace continue to value Mateta highly and were only prepared to let him go for a substantial fee.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira was also clear that if Mateta went then he would want a replacement signing.

Everton looked at signing the striker twice in the recent transfer window, but he stayed put in the capital.

The Toffees ended up failing to make a single signing during the January transfer window, much to the dismay of their supporters.