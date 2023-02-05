The Toffees were desperate to sign a striker in the closing stages of the transfer window and looked high and low for a solution.
Crystal Palace were contacted, with Everton asking if they could take Mateta to Goodison Park on loan.
The Eagles though slapped a £15m asking price on Mateta’s head and that scared Everton off.
Despite not being a regular starter at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace continue to value Mateta highly and were only prepared to let him go for a substantial fee.
Eagles boss Patrick Vieira was also clear that if Mateta went then he would want a replacement signing.
Everton looked at signing the striker twice in the recent transfer window, but he stayed put in the capital.
The Toffees ended up failing to make a single signing during the January transfer window, much to the dismay of their supporters.