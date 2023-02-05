Rennes coach Bruno Genesio admits that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Djed Spence convinced him with his performance against Lille on Saturday.

After finding opportunities tough to come by under Antonio Conte at Tottenham, Spence completed a loan to French side Rennes in the January transfer window.

He is looking to feature regularly and started for Rennes in their 3-1 defeat at home to Lille in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Despite being part of a team that lost, Genesio was pleased with what he saw from Spence and is encouraged by what is to come.

Genesio said post match to reporters: “He convinced me.

“He had a very good first half, but he also lacked rhythm in the second, which is normal because he did not play much with his former club.

“He made a good impression for the future”, the Rennes boss added.

Spence clocked 84 minutes of the Ligue 1 clash against Lille and will be looking to play once again when Rennes are next in action, away at Toulouse next weekend.

Rennes have lost four of their last six games across all competitions and Genesio will hope Spence is part of turning things around soon.