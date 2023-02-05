Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome does not believe that Jesse Marsch is a lucky manager and thinks he has not yet got a grip of the Premier League.

The pressure on Marsch moved up a notch on Sunday when Leeds’ poor form in the Premier League continued with a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds have won none of their last six league games, scoring just four goals, and now go into back-to-back meetings with rivals Manchester United.

Marsch has a win percentage at Leeds of just 29 per cent, a full nine per cent lower than the 38 per cent win percentage which cost him his job at RB Leipzig.

Newsome feels that Marsch is not a manager who is getting breaks, but concedes he also appears not to have got a grip of the Premier League.

“I played under a manager many years ago who once said ‘I’d rather be a lucky manager than a good manager'”, the former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“I don’t think we’ve got a lucky manager.

“I don’t think things have gone our way at times. I do think we’re naïve in the way we play the game at times.

“I don’t think he’s got a grip of the Premier League.

“He’s very, very glass half full, upbeat, very optimistic about stuff and I understand that and what he wants to get that across to the players, but I do think sometimes we’re really naïve out on the park.”

Many Leeds fans are becoming increasingly concerned with the Whites’ situation, especially as their run-in at the end of the season sees a final four meetings with Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.