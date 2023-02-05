Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega thinks now is the time for Spurs to look to sell Harry Kane, both for the club and the player.

Kane struck for Tottenham on Sunday to hand Spurs a 1-0 win over Manchester City and also establish himself as the club’s record goalscorer.

The strike was his 267th for his boyhood club and came against the side that made a real effort to tempt him away from Tottenham in the summer of 2021.

Kane’s goal was also his 200th in the Premier League, with only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney hitting the back of the net more often in the division.

Vega insists that Kane will forever be a Tottenham legend, but believes for the good of the club he needs to be sold.

He thinks it would allow Tottenham the cash to rebuild and look for the new Kane, while the striker could look to pick up trophies elsewhere.

“He can actually walk away from Spurs now without any question and go to a potentially better platform where they can actually win medals”, Vega said on BBC Sportsworld.

“The player is a legend and he can do that anywhere else, but I think now he needs to win medals and then he’ll be a complete player by the end of his career.

“If I was Daniel Levy I think it’s the best time now to sell him and really cash in and rebuild.

“Harry Kane is today, but we need to look for a future Harry Kane.”

Kane has been linked with a potential move to German giants Bayern Munich in the summer.