Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to go up against champions Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs will not have manager Antonio Conte on the touchline as he is still in Italy recovering from surgery.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini is standing in and will be looking to deliver what would be an impressive win over Manchester City.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Tottenham surrender a 2-0 lead at half time to lose 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs have the experienced Hugo Lloris in goal this afternoon, while Stellini picks a back three of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

The wing-backs selected for today’s game are Emerson Royal and Ivan Perisic, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are in midfield.

Up top, Tottenham look towards Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane to threaten Manchester City’s goal.

If changes are needed then Stellini has options on the bench, including Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City

Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Sanchez, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Porro, Bissouma, Skipp, Danjuma, Richarlison