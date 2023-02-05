Real Madrid are putting everything into winning the race for Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, with no alternative considered.

Bellingham is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window and Liverpool are betting big on taking him to Anfield.

They face serious competition to land him though and are unlikely to be able to even offer Bellingham Champions League football.

Real Madrid are also in the mix for Bellingham and they are doing all they can to convince him to move to Spain.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid are putting all their eggs in the Bellingham basket.

Los Blancos are not looking at any alternatives and do not intend to, with Bellingham their only midfield target.

The Spanish giants believe that they can win the race for Bellingham and he can be in midfield at the Bernabeu for years to come.

Bellingham, Real Madrid believe, will have more lucrative offers to move to England, but are determined to do all they can to convince him to choose the project in Spain over pounds back in his homeland.