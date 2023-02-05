Jon Newsome has bemoaned how easy Leeds United are to score against after the Whites went down to a 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Leeds backed Jesse Marsch in the January transfer window and show little sign of losing patience with the American, but he was looking for all three points from the trip to the City Ground.

The Whites conceded in just the 14th minute though when Brennan Johnson netted for the hosts and had no answer.

Forest were content to sit off in the second half, but Leeds could not break down the hosts and left the City Ground empty handed.

Newsome believes Leeds created enough chances in the first half to win the game, but ultimately have been undone again by being too easy to score against.

“Teams do not have to work hard to score goals against us”, the former Leeds defender said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We’ve seen that again today. It’s a simple free kick, unopposed header, clear your lines, but no, we head it down into the ground. There’s nobody pressing the ball. Great strike by the lad, but unopposed.

“All of a sudden you’re 1-0 down and we created enough chances in the first half to win and game and we’ve not taken them.

“In the Premier League games are defined by what happens in the penalty areas.”

Leeds now face back-to-back games against rivals Manchester United as Marsch looks to turn things around.