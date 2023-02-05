Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch feels he has one final step to take with the Whites, which is turning good performances into wins.

Marsch saw his side go down to a 1-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, continuing the Whites’ poor form in the Premier League.

Leeds conceded in the 14th minute, but then created some chances against Forest, though they could not take them.

Nottingham Forest dropped back in the second 45 minutes and challenged Leeds to break them down, which they could not do.

Marsch feels Leeds are putting in strong performances and is of the view the final step is just to translate them into wins; he also stressed he takes responsibility for results.

“I would say we had a really good start, created some chances and a really good first half”, he told his post match press conference.

“Then, with our desire to get back in the match, we lost a bit of discipline and didn’t have the effect we wanted.

“I take full responsibility. I have to find a way to turn good performances into winning. That’s our last step.

“I understand the frustration and I accept it.”

Marsch will be looking for a good result now in Leeds’ next game, which comes at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Wednesday evening.