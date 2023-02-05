Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Whites head to the City Ground sitting just above the relegation zone in the Premier League and needing three points to back up Marsch’s claims of progress.

The American is clear that he is pleased with what he is seeing from his side, despite results not yet showing a big improvement.

Leeds last met Nottingham Forest in the Championship and lost 2-0 at the City Ground.

Illan Mesier is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk are the full-backs, with Liam Cooper and Maximilian Wober in the centre.

In midfield, Leeds go with Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Jack Harrison, while Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra support Patrick Bamford.

Marsch has options on the bench if needed, including Weston McKennie and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Greenwood, Kristensen, Aaronson, Summerville, McKennie, Joseph, Rutter