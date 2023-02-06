Richard Keys has suggested that the charges levelled against Manchester City could possibly be compared to the situation that relegated Rangers to the bottom of Scottish football more than a decade ago.

The Premier League dropped a bombshell on Monday when they charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of their rules over a period of nine seasons.

They also charged the club for not cooperating with the Premier League during the investigation that lasted over four years.

An Independent Commission will now look into the charges and decide upon any appropriate sanctions if needed.

Keys suggested that the rules Manchester City allegedly broke could be compared with what Rangers did, which led to them getting relegated to the bottom of Scottish football in 2012.

The veteran broadcaster took to Twitter and wrote: “Do we think the charges levelled at City are in any way comparable to/worse than those that saw Rangers relegated to the bottom tier of Scottish football – without due process?

“Good to know their CL titles are safe though.”

Manchester City will not have the option of appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sports if they are sanctioned because of Premier League rules.