Jon Newsome has admitted that he does not see Leeds United sacking Jesse Marsch any time soon due to the way they backed him in the recently concluded transfer window.

Leeds are without a win in seven Premier League games and are sitting just above the relegation zone due to a better goal difference than Everton.

With two games against Manchester United coming up, there are question marks over how long Leeds will keep patience with Marsch and there are calls for him to get sacked in the coming days.

Newsome admitted that the American is lucky to get an opportunity to manage a club such as Leeds in the Premier League.

However, he does not see Leeds getting rid of Marsch any time soon because of the way they heavily backed him in the transfer market last month with considerable investment.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think he is a very lucky lad that he comes to the Premier League and a fabulous football club like Leeds United.

“In the window that just closed, they have really backed him and personally, I can’t see him going anywhere for a little bit of time because of the club have backed him in such a strong manner.

“Whether that’s the right decision or not, we will have to wait and see.”

Leeds signed Georginio Rutter, Maximilian Wober and Weston McKennie in the recently concluded transfer window.