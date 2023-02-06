New Tottenham Hotspur signing Arnaut Danjuma has expressed his confidence about adapting to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he considers England to be his home.

After spending two years of his career in England with Bournemouth, Danjuma left the country to join Villarreal in Spain.

He is back yet again, this time in a Tottenham shirt and has already opened his goalscoring account for his new club, scoring in the 3-0 win against Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Though the 26-year-old loan star is yet to add to that sole appearance for the London giants, he is already feeling at home at the club and insists that adapting to the new environment has not been an issue.

According to Danjuma, the culture and language in England is nothing new to him and knowing the locals, he is hoping to be their beacon of light and give them something new.

“If l look back on my career already, I think there have been a few times where l didn’t really need to adapt to the culture of the club, especially as coming to England for me is like coming home”, Danjuma was quoted as saying by football.london.

“I speak the language, I’m very used to the culture, I’m familiar with the people.

“Playing my first minutes for the club gave me a good feeling and then, to score on my debut, that is something that you obviously would always like to do.

“For me, I just really came here hoping to be a beacon of light for the fans and try to give them something new, get them enthusiastic, help the team perform better and try to prove myself to the club.”

Danjuma remained an unused substitute when Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday.