Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has lavished praise on Everton loan star Moise Kean and admitted that he has improved to become a key player in his squad.

The striker, who has been on loan at Juventus from Everton since 2021, has grown in importance with the Bianconeri over the course of the season.

It was suggested earlier this term that Juventus could look for a way out of their obligation to sign Kean in the summer, but he has now made eight starts in Serie A in the ongoing campaign and has managed to hit the back of the net four times.

The forward is still not a certain starter but Allegri conceded that it is getting increasingly harder to keep him out of the starting eleven.

The Juventus coach hailed Kean for the improvements he has made, both technically and physically, and stressed that he is now a major part of his squad.

He said in a press conference: “Leaving Kean out is getting harder and harder for me.

“He has improved a lot technically and physically.

“I think he is a very important player for our squad.”

Juventus have a €30m obligation to buy Kean from Everton in the summer as part of their original loan agreement and if Allegri’s words are any guide then they are unlikely to look to renegotiate it with the Toffees.