Leeds United have not announced the departure of assistant boss Chris Armas, despite confirming Jesse Marsch and several backroom staff members have been sacked.

The Whites have pulled the trigger on Marsch’s time as manager amid a series of poor results under the American and limited signs of progress.

Many Leeds fans turned against Marsch and wanted him to leave, and the club have now granted them their wish.

However, while Marsch has gone, along with Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu, Armas is still there.

Leeds only recently brought the former Manchester United assistant in to work alongside Marsch.

And for now he is keeping his job at Elland Road.

As such, Armas could be in charge for Leeds’ visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League this week.

Leeds will now looking to make a quick appointment as manager and it remains to be seen if Armas is kept on by the new regime in Yorkshire.