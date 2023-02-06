Leeds United have sacked Jesse Marsch as manager, according to talkSPORT.

Marsch’s Leeds went down to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday to continue a poor run of form in the Premier League.

The club backed him with new signings in the January transfer window, but have sacked him within just days of it closing.

Leeds have opted to part company with the American as they worry about potentially being relegated from the Premier League.

He leaves Elland Road with a win percentage of just 29 per cent, with a full pre-season and summer transfer window seeing the American fail to improve Leeds’ league prospects.

Leeds will now prepare to appoint a new manager as they bid to survive in the Premier League this season.

It remains to be seen if Leeds already have someone in mind to come in at Elland Road, or will comb through the applications of a number of managers.

Leeds have back to back games in the Premier League coming up against Manchester United.