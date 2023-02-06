Leeds United’s board are looking to waste no time in appointing a permanent successor to Jesse Marsch, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

The Whites decided to part ways with the 49-year-old following a series of disappointing performances that saw them go down to 17th spot in the league table.

Only Everton, Bournemouth and Southampton are below the Whites at the moment with just goal difference separating the Peacocks from the Toffees.

Leeds are now looking to find a successor to the former RB Leipzig man and do not want to waste any time in making the appointment.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will be able to make an appointment before the side face Manchester United.

They head to Old Trafford on Wednesday and then play the Red Devils at Elland Road.

Carlos Corberan, Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant, has emerged as a strong contender to become the next Leeds manager.

Leeds are winless in their last seven Premier League games and succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.