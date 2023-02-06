Leeds United out on loan striker Joe Gelhardt has revealed that he was convinced to join Sunderland after speaking with Tony Mowbray and admits that it is encouraging to see the Black Cats manager believing in young players.



Gelhardt had been a bit-part player for Leeds this season and with Geroginho Rutter joining the club in the winter, the Whites wanted to send the striker on loan.

The highly rated centre forward was the subject of interest from several Championship clubs in January and Gelhardt opted for a loan move to Sunderland for the rest of the season.

Gelhardt admitted that he was aware of other clubs’ interest during the winter transfer window, but after meeting with Mowbray, he was convinced to join Sunderland.

The 20-year-old added that it is good to see the Sunderland boss having faith in youngsters and he believes the Black Cats have an exciting style of play that he is eager to be part of.

“I heard there were a few clubs interested and there were a few I could choose from, but I met the manager here and he told me about the project and that was it from there”, Gelhardt told the Sunderland Echo.

“As soon as I had the conversation I knew I wanted to come here and I’m happy I made the decision, it’s a great club with big ambition.

“Obviously as a young player it’s good to see the manager put trust in young players.

“The style of play and stuff it’s exciting and is something I’d like to be a part of.”

Gelhardt made his Sunderland debut in a 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday and will want to clock up much more game time before he returns to Leeds in the summer.