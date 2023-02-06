Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has insisted that performances do not win points for any side and stressed that the teams do not need to work hard enough to score goals against the Whites.

Leeds’ winless run continued on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

They are now 17th in the league table and are just above the relegation zone because of a better goal difference than Everton.

Leeds are without a win since November and have lost four and drawn three of their last seven Premier League games.

Jesse Marsch’s side again dominated Nottingham Forest away from home and Newsome admitted that performances have been decent overall in the last few weeks.

But he stressed that Leeds need to start winning games in order to get more points and admitted that it seems too easy for teams to score goals against the Yorkshire giants this season.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The fact of the matter is we need to start winning football matches and we haven’t won’t nearly enough.

“I think the performances have been decent in general.

“But you don’t get points for performances, you get points out of winning games.

“And we haven’t won enough games, scored enough goals on our travels and it seems teams don’t have to work incredibly hard to score goals against us.”

Leeds will be travelling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Wednesday night before hosting Erik ten Hag’s side at Elland Road next Sunday.