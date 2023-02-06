Several senior players in the Southampton squad are unhappy with manager Nathan Jones following his comments at the weekend and the club owners are reviewing his position at St. Mary’s, according to talkSPORT.

Jones has lost six of the seven Premier League games he has been in charge of the club and Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Following their 3-0 loss at Brentford at the weekend, he made some fiery comments and took aim at the fans, some of his players and staff.

His remarks have not gone down well with Southampton and he is not a popular figure inside the dressing room as well.

It has been claimed that several of the senior players have been left furious with Jones and his remarks.

They are unhappy with the way the manager has conducted himself and he could soon be fighting for his job.

Southampton went against conventional wisdom to appoint Jones in November but now his position is being reviewed.

The club hierarchy have taken note of the mood inside the dressing room and what Jones said at the weekend.

It remains to be seen whether he will be in charge when Southampton host Wolves on Saturday.