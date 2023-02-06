Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has revealed his desire to get minutes under his belt while on loan at Sunderland, as well as his desire to take the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

Gelhardt is highly rated at Leeds United and the hitman joined Sunderland, who are ninth in the Championship, on a development loan in the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray handed the 20-year-old centre forward his Sunderland debut against Millwall on Saturday and Gelhardt helped the Black Cats snatch a point from their trip to the Den.

The Leeds United loanee stated that his goal is to clock in regular game time under Mowbray and revealed his intention to help Sunderland achieve promotion to Premier League this season.

“For me it’s just to play minutes”, Gelhardt told the Sunderland Echo.

“I want to get game time but also we’re not too far off the play-offs so why not?

“It would be stupid not to aim to get the club to the Premier League.”

Gelhardt also added that everyone in the Sunderland dressing room has been brilliant to him and stressed that his new team-mates helped him settle in quickly.

“All the lads have been class, they’ve been welcoming ever since I joined on Friday”, he added

“They’ve brought me in to be one of the lads and been very welcoming, and they are all good people as well as good players.”

Sunderland are currently two points off the last playoff spot and next they will take on Premier League side Fulham in an FA Cup tie on Wednesday.