Southampton’s owners are showing no signs of wanting to sack Nathan Jones from his position as manager of the Saints, according to talkSPORT.

The Saints raised eyebrows when they turned to the then Luton Town boss to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Since Jones’ arrival, Southampton have managed to win only five of their 13 games and are at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Southampton suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday and supporters have been calling for Jones’ removal as Saints’ manager.

The 49-year-old further angered supporters with his post-match comments, where he stated that he has compromised his philosophy due to certain pressures.

It has been suggested that Southampton’s owners have not taken Jones’ comments in a good light and are discussing the English tactician’s future as their manager.

However, it has been claimed that the Saints hierarchy have so far decided to stand by Jones to guide the team in the future.

Southampton have managed to pick up 15 points in 21 games and Jones now has a tough task to win back the club’s supporters.