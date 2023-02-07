Leeds United are looking to have all but completed the appointment of a new manager by the end of the weekend with club supremo Andrea Radrizzani returning to England to supervise the managerial hunt, according to The Athletic.

The Whites will be without a permanent manager for the game against Manchester United on Wednesday following the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Though the trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas are set to be in charge for Wednesday’s game, a permanent solution is expected to be found soon.

Leeds have prioritised the appointment of a permanent manager and hope to have the appointment of someone all but done by the end of the weekend.

However, former River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo is unlikely to be one of the names that would be considered by the Whites’ management.

Gallardo remains one of the names admired by sporting director Victor Orta, but the 47-year-old is looking to take time out of management and resume in the summer.

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola are two names that are being linked, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou also doing the rounds.

It now remains to be seen whether Leeds have someone in charge when they take on Manchester United for the second time in the space of a week on Sunday.