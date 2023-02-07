Bristol Rovers star Grant Ward feels that the facilities on offer at the League One club are better than those he encountered at Championship side Blackpool.

The 28-year-old is still new to the Bristol Rovers scene having arrived at the club only in January following a three-year spell at Blackpool.

Assessing the two clubs and the various facilities they have on offer, Ward insisted that those available at Bristol Rovers are far better than that at Blackpool, in spite of the Seasiders being placed a division above.

The Gas midfielder took time to praise the gym and other facilities that are available at the Bristol-based club.

“The facilities here are very good”, Ward was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“I was very surprised actually because I was at Blackpool, which is a division above, and it is nothing like this.

“It’s chalk and cheese really and it’s nice to have a nice facility to work in with a gym and all that stuff.”

Ward was released by Blackpool in January following the end of his three-month contract with the Championship club.

He has managed to feature in two League One games so far for Joey Barton’s side and is looking to leave his injury woes behind him.