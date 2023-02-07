Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is on Leeds United’s radar but the club are yet to make an approach to anyone, according to Sky Sports News.

Leeds are on the lookout for a new manager after they decided to bring down the axe on Jesse Marsch’s reign on Monday.

The Whites are without a win in seven league games and are sitting just above the relegation zone in the Premier League due to a better goal difference.

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola are in the frame to become the next manager at Elland Road.

And it has been claimed that Leeds are also considering a move for Celtic boss Postecoglou as part of their plans.

The Australian has done brilliantly since taking charge of Celtic and won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup last season.

His side are again flying high in the ongoing campaign and Postecoglou is on Leeds’ radar.

However, the Whites are yet to make an approach to any of the names on their radar and are expected to look at several candidates.

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas are in charge of the Leeds first team ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Wednesday night.