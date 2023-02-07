Tottenham Hotspur out on loan star Harry Winks is of the view that playing for Antonio Conte at Spurs has set him up well for his stint at Sampdoria.

The 27-year-old, who is currently in the middle of a season-long loan spell in Italy, has just returned to action following a lengthy injury layoff which has seen him miss out on almost four months of action.

With his spell at Sampdoria entering the final five months, the question that has been put forward is regarding whether Winks will return to Tottenham at the end of the season to break into Conte’s first team.

The midfielder insists that he is taking one game at a time and is not looking too far ahead.

“I’m taking it game by game. It’s so difficult to think too far ahead because you never really know what’s coming round the corner”, Winks was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

Winks is though sure that the loan spell is improving him as a player, while also pointing out that Conte’s methods mean he has come into Serie A adapted in many ways.

“Lots of his tactics, lots of his ways of thinking, there’s lots of similarities out here so it’s served me well in that sense.

“It’s very similar to Serie A.

“It’s definitely helped me.”

Sampdoria have the option to make Winks’ move permanent when his loan spell comes to an end in June, but are unlikely to do so if they are relegated and they are currently second bottom.