Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has stated that his side are fully aware of the challenge on their hands when they face Fulham in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday as the Cottagers are not a struggling team.

The Black Cats are ninth in the Championship table and they drew 1-1 against Marco Silva’s Fulham at Craven Cottage in their FA Cup game on 28th January.

Now Mowbray’s Sunderland will welcome the Cottagers to the Stadium of Light for their FA Cup replay on Wednesday.

Mowbray stated that Fulham are having a brilliant season and pointed out that, as a result of their performance, Silva’s side are in the top half of the Premier League table.

The Sunderland boss stressed that they are aware of the challenge Fulham pose and stated that his team will try to repeat the performance they produced at Craven Cottage in the last tie.

“They are having an exceptional season”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“They made four or five changes against us and yet they are all the same players they rotate in and out of every Premier League game.

“We are expecting a similar sort of fixture, very respectful of their talent and their quality, which is evident this season.

“They are not a struggling promoted team.

“They are a team in the top six of the Premier League doing exceptionally well.

“We understand the challenge and the test and for us it is that really.

“Go and challenge yourself again, like we did at Craven Cottage.”

Sunderland will be without Joe Gelhardt against Fulham as the Leeds United loanee is cup-tied.