Aston Villa’s new boy Alex Moreno has hailed Unai Emery as an ambitious manager and revealed that the Villa boss works individually with every player.

Aston Villa paid the release clause in Emery’s contract to lure him away from La Liga side Villarreal in November to replace former manager Steven Gerrard.

And under Emery, Aston Villa have managed to pick up 16 points in their eight games to climb up to eleventh spot in the Premier League table.

Moreno, who joined Aston Villa in the recently closed transfer window, stated that Emery has a different role for each player depending on the opposition and stressed that he has been impressed with the training sessions conducted by the Spanish tactician.

The left-back revealed that Emery works with every player individually to improve their game and stated that the Aston Villa boss is a very ambitious manager.

“We have different roles depending on the match”, Moreno told The Athletic.

“My job is to press the left side and then follow a specific individual strategy.

“The staff help me in that area and show me what they want before each game.

“I’ve been very impressed with the training.

“The manager is very ambitious and takes time to work with each player individually.

“There’s also a new focus before every game because he wants a different strategy to attack.”

This weekend, Emery will take his side to the Etihad Stadium to lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.