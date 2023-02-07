Millwall boss Gary Rowett has praised Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell for coping with the challenges of Championship very well and thinks that the Whites man has learned many important lessons during his loan spell.

Leeds sent Cresswell out on a development loan to Millwall last summer, but despite starting the season impressively, the young centre-back lost his place in Rowett’s starting line-up.

Several clubs were eyeing a move for Cresswell in the January transfer window, but the Leeds player decided to stay and fight for his place at Millwall.

At the weekend, Cresswell made his first start in the league since December in Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Sunderland and Rowett praised the centre-back for his performance.

The Lions boss stressed that Cresswell is a very talented player with the ability to make good decisions on the pitch and added that the Leeds loanee has a good range of passing.

Rowett believes Cresswell has adapted brilliantly to the league and emphasised that his loan spell at the Den has taught him some valuable lessons.

“He’s a good, talented young player”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“He’s coming into a really, really tough league with a big reputation.

“We’ve seen it before in this league, it’s a different animal.

“It throws up different challenges, not least for a young centre-back.

“He has coped really, really well and learned some big lessons in games along the way because there are some good players in this league.

“You’re looking for a young defender like Charlie to learn and adapt their game.

“Certainly at the weekend he did that – he made many good decisions about when to follow people in, when to go nice and tight and when to drop off and keep his distance.

“They are the little learning curve you have to have as a centre-back.

“We know he is composed and got a really nice range of passing.”

Cresswell has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Millwall so far this season and has managed to score four goals in the process.