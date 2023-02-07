Michael Skubala has claimed that he is not aware whether he will need to take charge of the Leeds United team again when Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday as well.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday and are carrying out the process of identifying a new manager.

The Whites are looking to bring in a new name soon but are reportedly yet to approach anyone to discuss becoming the next manager at Elland Road.

Skubala will take charge of the Leeds team alongside Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas when they visit Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Leeds Under-21s boss insisted that he is not aware whether he will have to assume the duties again at Elland Road on Sunday for the return fixture.

“I’m just getting through this first game”, the Leeds coach said in a press conference.

“Whatever between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen.”

Skubala stressed the importance of being calm in the present circumstances and is certain that the Leeds hierarchy are putting in the hard yards to appoint a new manager soon.

“I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm, it’s been busy but it’s a good challenge.

“The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”