Former Leeds United star Danny Mills is of the view that the sacking of Jesse Marsch was due to the Whites’ hierarchy getting panicked by their relegation rivals’ managerial moves.

Leeds lost 1-0 at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend in the Premier League and their last win in the league came in November.

The Whites are just one place above the relegation zone and on Monday, the Leeds hierarchy decided to remove Marsch from his managerial role after his poor run of form.

Mills is perplexed by Leeds’ decision to sack Marsch after supporting him in the January transfer window and thinks it was motivated by panic after seeing their relegation rivals’ managerial changes.

The former Leeds player believes that the team’s performance is cause for concern on the part of the team’s owners, who decided to pull the trigger on Marsch due to the difficult schedule of games ahead.

“I am surprised because Jesse Marsch was backed massively in the summer, he brought in a lot of his own signings”, Mills said on talkSPORT.

“He was again backed in this window [January] with his own signings, players that he knows, has a sort of personal connection with.

“I just think the club have looked at what has happened at Aston Villa, what’s happened at Wolves, what’s happened at Everton over the weekend; that new manager bounce and thought a little bit of panic.

“Some of his interviews of late haven’t been great, even yesterday saying ‘we’re not in a relegation battle, we’re not even halfway through the season’.

“Well, both of those are factually incorrect.”

Leeds will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Wednesday and Chris Armas, Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo are set to lead the team against Erik ten Hag’s side.