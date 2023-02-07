Leeds United’s top managerial targets are currently all in other jobs at the moment, according to Leeds Live.

Leeds got rid of Jesse Marsch on Monday after a run of seven games without a win, which sees them sit just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, due to a better goal difference.

The Whites are now on the lookout for a new manager and are looking at several candidates in the managerial market.

The interview process for the appointment of a new manager at Elland Road has commenced.

And it has been claimed that all of their top managerial targets are currently working in other jobs at different clubs.

Leeds are looking to bring in a new manager as soon as possible but it is likely to be a little complicated given their top targets are in other jobs.

Once they identify their top candidate, Leeds will have to agree on compensation with another club.

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola are believed to be on their radar.

Leeds are also believed to be considering snaring Ange Postecoglou away from Celtic in the middle of the season.