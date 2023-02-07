Erik ten Hag has admitted that improving Manchester United’s home form was one of his aims at the start of the season but stressed the importance of getting better on the road as well.

Apart from their early season blip, Manchester United have been almost impervious at home this term and have won their last 13 on the bounce in all competitions at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants look dominant at home again in the ongoing campaign and Ten Hag admitted that it was one of his primary goals at the start of the season, to restore their dominance on their own turf.

However, the Manchester United boss insisted that they need to get better on the road as well and show more personality given the passionate fans that travel with the team everywhere.

He feels that is the challenge now for the Red Devils, to get better and strong away from home.

Ten Hag said in a press conference when asked about the good home form: “It was one of our aims this season to get that back.

“It’s part of the process to restore United to the club they were once.

“Home is good, away we also have good results but away we show need to show even more personality.

“That’s the next step we have to make to have the same personality away as we do at home.

“It’s great to have the connection with Old Trafford but I think we have to be aware when we play away we have a lot of fans following is.

“We can do it away.

“The pitches are the same size. 11 players.

“We have to grow but we are happy so far and it’s a good challenge.”

Manchester United will be looking to keep their home form going when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.