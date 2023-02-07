Carlton Palmer has urged Leeds United to consider bringing Paul Heckingbottom back to Elland Road as their new manager, admitting that his are words Sheffield United will not want to hear.

Leeds are on the lookout for a new manager after they decided to sack Jesse Marsch on Sunday but are reportedly yet to approach anyone.

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola are two names on their wishlist and they are also believed to be considering making a move for Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou.

But Palmer suggested that Leeds must consider the possibility of bringing Heckingbottom back to Elland Road.

The 45-year-old had a brief stint as Leeds boss in the 2017/18 season before Marcelo Bielsa was brought in and is now making a name for himself at Sheffield United.

The Blades are sitting comfortably second in the Championship and the former Leeds star believes the 45-year-old’s outstanding job at Bramall Lane should deserve notice from the Whites.

Palmer said on talkSPORT: “I’ll throw a name at you and I live in Sheffield and they won’t be too happy, the job that Heckingbottom has done at Sheffield United, he is one I would be looking at.

“He has done a fantastic job.

“The job he has done is absolutely remarkable at Sheffield United and they are all but going to get promoted to the Premier League.

“I don’t think there will be a massive compensation for him if he was to go.”

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will be in charge of Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and it remains to be seen whether they will have a new manager when Manchester United visit Elland Road on Sunday.