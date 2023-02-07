Michael Skubala has admitted there will be some changes in Leeds United’s tactics when they take on Manchester United on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

The Whites parted company with Jesse Marsch on Monday after the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest at the weekend left them 17th in the Premier League.

Leeds have yet to appoint their manager and the trio of Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas are set to lead the team against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Skubala pointed out that the interim managerial group have only one session with the squad, so some things have to stay the same, although he stressed that there will be few changes in tactics for the upcoming game.

“We’ve got 24 hours, one session this afternoon, so some things will have to be the same”, Skubala said at a press conference.

“There’s no point in throwing the baby out with the bathwater but there will be a few tweaks, changes you might see.”

Skubala believes that the Leeds players will need no additional motivation to turn up for the match against Manchester United and insists that the task will be exciting for them rather than daunting.

“I would say it’s an exciting prospect”, he added.

“Change is change for players.

“They’re professionals and I don’t think any of us need to get up for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Not daunting, exciting.”

Leeds will again face Manchester United on Sunday at Elland Road and it remains to be seen whether the Whites will be able to appoint a permanent manager before that game.