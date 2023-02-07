Aston Villa star Alex Moreno has revealed that Unai Emery explained Villa’s ambition to compete for a spot in Europe to him during their first conversation.

Emery took over as manager of Aston Villa in November, following a poor run of form under previous manager Steven Gerrard, and oversaw a turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

Aston Villa are eleventh in the Premier League table with 28 points from 21 games and are five points behind the last European spot.

Moreno, who joined Aston Villa from Real Betis in the January transfer window, recalled his first conversation with the Villa boss and revealed that Emery told him about the club’s ambition to qualify for Europe.

The Spanish left-back stressed Aston Villa are one of the Premier League giants and he is of the view that Emery’s Villa project is coming together.

“The manager said the minimum we were competing for was a spot in Europe and to be as high in the league as possible”, Moreno told The Athletic.

“There are some massive clubs in this league, but we are also one of them.

“We are a big club and I can see the project coming together.”

On Sunday, Aston Villa will take on Manchester City, a team that they have failed to beat in 14 previous meetings.