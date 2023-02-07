Liverpool legend John Aldridge has criticised Jurgen Klopp’s decision to pick Naby Keita over Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the game against Wolves at the weekend.

The Reds are struggling at the moment and they have only managed to pick up one point in their last four Premier League games.

Liverpool’s midfield has been the subject of criticism this season and their weekend defeat against Wolves has led to former players weighing in on what is wrong.

Keita, who was picked by Klopp to start over Henderson and Milner in midfield against Wolves, failed to impress Aldridge with his performance.

Aldridge pointed out that Klopp’s side were lacking leadership on Saturday, which he believes experienced players like Henderson and Milner can provide.

The former Liverpool star also stated that youngster Stefan Bajcetic, being the best player in the Reds’ recent games, points out that something is going wrong at Liverpool.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with Fabinho, and I can’t understand why Jordan Henderson isn’t starting games”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Liverpool had no leaders against Wolves, and he’s a leader and the captain, or maybe even James Milner.

“When the chips are down, you don’t play Naby Keita in midfield.

“You play Henderson or Milner in there, because you’ve got to win the midfield battle.

“Regardless of the age of Henderson or Milner, they will both do a job.

“So that’s it in a nutshell.

“And when the 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic is your best player, that tells you something.”

Liverpool will welcome their Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield on Monday and Klopp’s side will be hoping to bounce back against Sean Dyche’s men.