Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is expected to be back on the training ground on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spurs manager underwent gallbladder surgery last week and has been recovering in Italy.

And in his absence, Conte’s assistant manager, Cristian Stellini, led the Lillywhites against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the weekend.

Under Stellini’s stewardship, Tottenham came out victorious 1-0 over the Sky Blues with the help of Harry Kane’s goal.

There were doubts about whether Conte would be ready and fit for this weekend’s game against Leicester City.

And it has been claimed that the Italian manager will return to London today and expected to be at the training ground on Thursday.

Having Conte back will be a huge boost for Spurs, as they are set to take on AC Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Conte will be on the touchline during Tottenham’s game against Leicester on Saturday.