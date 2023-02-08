The agent of former Newcastle United star Christian Atsu has told us that the player’s family are still not aware of his whereabouts.

Atsu got trapped in rubble following a devastating spate of earthquakes in Turkey at the start of the week.

Turkish club Hatayspor confirmed on Tuesday that the winger had been pulled out of the rubble alive and is now being treated in a medical facility.

He is said to have suffered several injuries but his agent, Nana Sechere, insisted that he and the player’s family are yet to know where Atsu is despite Hatayspor’s statement.

He admitted that work is under way to determine the current location of the player amidst the chaos Turkey are in due to this week’s unprecedented natural disaster.

Sechere conceded that the family are grateful for all the love and support they have received at this harrowing hour.

In an exclusive statement to Inside Futbol, Sechere said: “Following yesterday’s update from the club that Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts.

“As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.

“Official updates will be provided as more information comes to light.

“Please respect the family’s privacy during this harrowing time, and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news as this will only hamper the search efforts for Christian.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support.”

Atsu played in the Premier League for Chelsea and Newcastle United before he left for Al Raed in Saudi Arabia in 2021.