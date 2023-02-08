Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that he was pleased to be able to give Ismaila Coulibaly some minutes against Wrexham.

Coulibaly spent two seasons on loan with Sheffield United’s sister club Beerschot and missed a large part of the ongoing season due to a knee injury.

Three years after arriving at Bramall Lane from Norwegian side Sarpsborg, the midfielder started his first game in the Blades’ colours in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Wrexham.

Heckingbottom stated that the 22-year-old is a good player to work with and emphasised the importance of getting the player back on the field on a regular basis for his development.

The Sheffield United boss emphasised that he is delighted to get minutes under Coulibaly’s belt to get him back to peak shape because the Blades, who are promotion hopefuls, will need every player at their disposal to be available for the remainder of the season.

“It will be great to be working with him now”, Heckingbottom told SUTV.

“The bit where you learn on the pitch is when you are getting shouted at or not getting picked because you don’t do something right.

“But it sounds daft, but he knows and we had these conversations, so he is part of it now, fight hard to get in the team to minutes and you can see where we are with the squad, we want everyone available.

“So yes, it is good to get those minutes under his belt and get him closer to his peak condition.”

Coulibaly has featured three times for Sheffield United this season and he played 68 minutes on Tuesday before he was replaced with Oliver Norwood.